Home / Local / Missouri lawmakers return to work for special session

Missouri lawmakers return to work for special session

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press September 10, 2018

Missouri lawmakers returned to the state Capitol on Monday for a special session on bills vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson, including ones on drug-treatment courts and education in science, technology, engineering and math. Parson called the Republican-led Legislature back to consider fixing problematic language that led him to veto the two bills in July. One bill would ...

