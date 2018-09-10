Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcyclist receives settlement despite charges

Motorcyclist receives settlement despite charges

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 10, 2018

A motorcyclist planning a Navy career has received a $1.25 million settlement after colliding with a vehicle even though he faced several charges in relation to the crash in St. Louis County. Motorcyclist Troy William Moore, 20, of Eureka, broke his leg and was charged with seven traffic offenses in the wreck, including drunk driving and ...

