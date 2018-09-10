Quantcast
Settlement resolves disputed brain injury from collision

Settlement resolves disputed brain injury from collision

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 10, 2018

A woman who alleged she suffered a brain injury in a motor-vehicle collision reached a $2.5 million settlement two months before the case was set to go to trial, according to her attorneys. The plaintiff, represented by Joshua P. Myers and Stephen R. Schultz of Schultz Myers in St. Louis, was involved in an accident involving ...

