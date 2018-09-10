Quantcast
Use of ‘Mansfield Rule’ expands in Missouri

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 10, 2018

Therese Pritchard has long known that the best way to ensure diverse leadership in a law firm was to make sure a diverse pool of applicants was considered for those jobs. “I have always kept a list of the diverse partners on my desk,” the co-chair of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner said in an interview. Now a ...

