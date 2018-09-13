Quantcast
Fisher Phillips adds Taylor in Kansas City

Fisher Phillips adds Taylor in Kansas City

By: Staff Report September 13, 2018

Spring Taylor has joined Fisher Phillips as an associate in the national labor and employment firm’s Kansas City office. Taylor represents clients in employment litigation, including harassment claims, wrongful termination, retaliation, discrimination, misappropriation of trade secrets and noncompete litigation. She also has extensive experience in FMLA interference and retaliation claims. She earned her law degree from the ...

