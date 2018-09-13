Quantcast
Immigration : Asylum – Brief Hearing –  Persecution

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com September 13, 2018

Where a petitioner from Guatemala sought review of a final order of removal and the denial of her application for asylum, the petitioner failed to show that the brevity of a hearing caused her prejudice, and her due process claim thus failed, and the petitions are denied because the petitioner failed to show past persecution ...

