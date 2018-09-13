Quantcast
Home / Local / McCaskill releases tax return that doesn’t include husband

McCaskill releases tax return that doesn’t include husband

By: Summer Ballentine Associated Press September 13, 2018

Missouri's Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger Josh Hawley on Wednesday released their 2017 tax returns, however, McCaskill's decision not to release her rich husband's return prompted GOP allegations that she's not as open as she should be about her family's wealth. McCaskill's full return, provided Wednesday to The Associated Press, shows she brought ...

