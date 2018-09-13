Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / New Mexico sues app makers due to kid-privacy concerns

New Mexico sues app makers due to kid-privacy concerns

By: Associated Press September 13, 2018

New Mexico is suing Google, Twitter and other companies that develop and market mobile gaming apps for children, saying the apps violate state and federal laws by collecting personal information that could compromise privacy. The lawsuit filed in federal court late Tuesday comes as data-sharing concerns persist among users. Social-media giant Facebook just weeks ago pulled one ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo