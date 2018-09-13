Quantcast
Tort : Tortious Interference –  Absence Of Justification –  Uber Dispute

By: Stephanie Maniscalco stephanie.maniscalco@molawyersmedia.com September 13, 2018

Where four taxi drivers sued Uber Technologies in state court alleging tortious interference with a valid business expectancy, the dismissal for failure to state a claim is affirmed because the drivers failed to allege absence of justification. Judgment is affirmed. Vilcek v. Uber USA, LLC (MLW No. 72079/Case No. 17-2724 – 10 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, ...

