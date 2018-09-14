Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / StartMeUp KC acquired by Rouse Frets in Leawood

StartMeUp KC acquired by Rouse Frets in Leawood

By: Staff Report September 14, 2018

Leawood, Kansas firm Rouse Frets Gentile Rhodes has acquired StartMeUpKC, a company created to provide legal services to start-up companies and small businesses. As part of the move, StartMeUp KC’s founders, Sarah Meyer and Analisa Cox will join the firm, working in the firm’s new contract review, license agreements and vendor management group. Meyer and Cox ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo