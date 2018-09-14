Quantcast
Supreme Court says experts ‘overlapped’ but weren’t excessive

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com September 14, 2018

The Missouri Supreme Court on Sept. 11 affirmed a defense verdict in a medical-malpractice wrongful-death case, finding that five experts for the defense wasn’t too many. The case stems from the death of Saundra Beaver in 2013, allegedly from a bowel perforation that occurred during a hernia-repair surgery. At the 2015 trial, a Lincoln County jury ...

