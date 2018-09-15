Missouri Lawyers Weekly wins nine press awards

The staff of Missouri Lawyers Weekly won nine awards in the 2017 Missouri Press Foundation Better Newspaper contest — including a first-place finish in the category for best online newspaper or website.

The awards were presented Sept. 15 during the annual Missouri Press Association convention in St. Louis.

“I am extremely proud of our team for its showing among our peers in Missouri journalism,” said Missouri Lawyers Media Editor Cindi Lash. “It’s indicative of the strong work we produce together every day to inform and serve our statewide readers.”

Contest entries came from news organizations around the state, reflecting news, business, sports and feature stories, community-service journalism, editorials, photos and graphics published in 2017.

Missouri Lawyers Weekly winners include:

• First place, best online newspaper or website: molawyersmedia.com, Allyssa Dudley

• Second place, best headline writing: Scott Lauck and Jessica Shumaker

• Second place, best news story: “Schlitterbahn wrongful-death claims settle for $19.7M,” by Jessica Shumaker

• Second place, best news photograph: “Stockley protest,” by Allyssa Dudley

• Third place, best front page: staff (entries from multiple dates)

• Third place, best overall design: staff (entries from multiple dates)

• Third place, best business story: “Coworking offers attorneys nontraditional settings,” by Jessica Shumaker

• Honorable mention, best feature story: “Going Public,” by Catherine Martin

• Honorable mention, best coverage of government: “Tort Laws,” by Scott Lauck