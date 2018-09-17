Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Crotzer & Ormsby join Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O’Keefe

Crotzer & Ormsby join Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O’Keefe

By: Staff Report September 17, 2018

Darold Crotzer and Cindy Ormsby, previously the name partners with Crotzer & Ormsby in St. Louis, have joined Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O’Keefe. Crotzer has more than 50 years of experience, primarily in the areas of government law and large not-for-profit organizations. Ormsby brings 16 years of experience in the areas of education law, local government, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo