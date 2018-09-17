Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Official Washington scrambles after Kavanaugh allegations

Official Washington scrambles after Kavanaugh allegations

By: Associated Press September 17, 2018

True or false, a woman's accusation that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school buckles what had been a smooth path to a seat on the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh denies it, however, the accuser came back with an offer to testify publicly to Congress. Republicans defending their House and Senate majorities are wary of a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo