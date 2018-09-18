Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Criminal Law: Assault-Sufficiency of Evidence-Intent to Kill

Criminal Law: Assault-Sufficiency of Evidence-Intent to Kill

By: Staff Report September 18, 2018

Defendant appealed his bench-trial conviction for first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The victim was using a Bobcat at the apartment complex where defendant lived. Defendant struck the side of the Bobcat with his cane, then began hitting victim. When victim attempted to alight from the Bobcat, defendant pulled out a knife and began slashing ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo