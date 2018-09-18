Quantcast
Judge dismisses Millionaire’s Cove couple’s claim

By: Lawrence Viele Davidson Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 18, 2018

A federal judge dismissed a couple’s product liability lawsuit against Bosch Thermotechnology Corp., which alleged that a Bosch water heater started a house fire at Millionaire’s Cove at Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas E. Howard and Janice K. Howard left their Millionaire’s Cove home after cleaning up and shutting off a water main, several days before ...

