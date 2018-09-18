Quantcast
Judge to mailman: Taking kids' birthday cash is 'deplorable'

Judge to mailman: Taking kids’ birthday cash is ‘deplorable’

By: Associated Press September 18, 2018

A former southwest Missouri postal carrier has been sentenced to three months in federal prison for pocketing money and presents from people on his mail route. U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark said in sentencing 58-year-old James Chapman on Monday that, "Stealing birthday money from little kids is deplorable." Court records say the thefts took place between May ...

