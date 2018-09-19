Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Appeals court rules for bartenders, waiters in tip fight

Appeals court rules for bartenders, waiters in tip fight

By: Associated Press September 19, 2018

Restaurants must pay waiters and bartenders minimum wage when they are engaged in tasks such as cleaning toilets that are unrelated to their main jobs and do not offer tips, a divided U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday. At issue in the decision by an 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo