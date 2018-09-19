Quantcast
Domestic Relations: Order of Protection -Financial Obligations -Civil Contempt

By: Staff Report September 19, 2018

Plaintiff appealed the judgment denying her motion to hold defendant, her ex-husband, in civil contempt for failing to fulfill financial obligations under an order of protection. Judgment is reversed and remanded. C.S.G. v. R.G. (MLW No. 72132/Case No ED106028 – 9 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, Dowd, J.) Appealed from Circuit Court, St. Louis ...

