Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Immigrant families struggling with trauma of separation

Immigrant families struggling with trauma of separation

By: Associated Press September 19, 2018

A 6-year-old boy sobs at the school-bus stop in suburban Maryland and begs his mother to promise she will not disappear again. A toddler in Honduras wakes up screaming and searches for the government social worker who cared for him for several months. Other children duck or hide their faces when they see a uniformed officer. Families ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo