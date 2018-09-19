Quantcast
Jury rejects claims of missed sports careers

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly September 19, 2018

A St. Charles County jury sided with a pickup-truck driver sued by two athletes who claimed that injuries from a rear-end collision curtailed their chances at professional sports careers. The case later settled after a judge granted a new trial. Armanti J. Hayes, 30, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Kayla D. Person, 27, of O’Fallon, sued ...

