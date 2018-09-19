Quantcast
Sanders sentenced for wire-fraud case

By: Jessica Shumaker September 19, 2018

A federal judge has sentenced former Jackson County Executive Mike Sanders to 27 months in prison for misusing political-campaign-committee funds. After serving his sentence, Sanders will have three years of supervised release.

