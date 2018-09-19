Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Shook launches diversity and inclusion fellowship

Shook launches diversity and inclusion fellowship

By: Associated Press September 19, 2018

Shook, Hardy & Bacon is launching a new national fellowship for minority and LGBTQ law students. The fellowship, called the Shook Scholars Institute, will premiere in October. Participants will participate in a trial boot camp and sessions on how to be an effective lawyer, gain deposition skills, learn success strategies for diverse lawyers and build a ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo