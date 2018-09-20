Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Elections: Initiative Petition -Medical Marijuana – Certification

Elections: Initiative Petition -Medical Marijuana – Certification

By: Staff Report September 20, 2018

Where the secretary of state was not permitted to look behind a circulator's affidavit to determine veracity, plaintiff failed to state a claim to decertify medical marijuana initiative petition based on secretary of state's improper certification of signatures in support. Judgment is affirmed. Bradshaw v. Ashcroft (MLW No. 72136/Case No WD82075 – 24 pages) (Missouri Court of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo