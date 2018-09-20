Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Sentencing options for Cosby include prison, jail, probation

Sentencing options for Cosby include prison, jail, probation

By: Associated Press September 20, 2018

Bill Cosby could be sent to prison next week for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004 in what became the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Cosby is due in court Monday for a two-day sentencing hearing that follows his conviction in the spring on three felony counts of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo