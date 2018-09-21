Quantcast
Criminal Law: Enticing a Minor- Sentence Enhancement- Pattern Based on Hearsay

By: Staff Report September 21, 2018

Where forensic evidence corroborated hearsay evidence demonstrating defendant engaged in pattern of prohibited sexual conduct, district court properly applied sentencing guidelines enhancement for the pattern and defendant’s sentence was substantively reasonable. Judgment is affirmed. U.S. v. Vander Veer (MLW No. 72138/Case No. 17-3368 – 2 pages) (8th Circuit, per curiam) Appealed from U.S. District Court, Southern District ...

