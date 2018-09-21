Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Criminal Law: Prior Convictions- Violent Felonies- Arkansas Law

Criminal Law: Prior Convictions- Violent Felonies- Arkansas Law

By: Staff Report September 21, 2018

Where a defendant challenged his sentencing under the Armed Career Criminal Act, the defendant was not eligible for habeas relief because his Arkansas conviction for terroristic threatening constituted a crime of violence. Judgment is affirmed. Martin v. U.S. (MLW No. 72116/Case No. 17-2232 – 5 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, Loken, J.) Appealed from U.S. ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo