Employee – Employer: Disability Discrimination- Collective Bargaining Agreement

Employee – Employer: Disability Discrimination- Collective Bargaining Agreement

By: Staff Report September 21, 2018

Where an employee brought a disability discrimination claim against her employer after the employer placed him on administrative leave and ordered him to undergo testing for alcoholism, the employee’s claim cannot be resolved without interpreting a collective bargaining agreement, so the judgment on the pleadings for the employer is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. Boldt v. Northern States ...

