Negligence: Rail Carrier Liability- Train Derailment- Statute Of Limitations

By: Staff Report September 21, 2018

Where the trustee of a wrongful death claimants’ trust, developed in response to a train derailment, challenged the finding that his claim brought under the Carmack Amendment against the railroad was untimely, the judgment is reversed and remanded because the claim on behalf of the shipper ran from the April 2014 denial letter and was ...

