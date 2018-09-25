Quantcast
Committee vote on Kavanaugh scheduled for Friday

By: Associated Press September 25, 2018

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday. The committee scheduled the ...

