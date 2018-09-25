Quantcast
Home / Local / Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits

Parson calls for change to low-income housing tax credits

By: Associated Press September 25, 2018

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says state tax credits for low-income housing won't be issued until lawmakers revamp the program. Parson on Monday said in the meantime, he will still consider voting for federal low-income housing tax credits although he won't support state tax credits. Parson is among Missouri Housing Development Commission members who vote on how much, ...

