Real Property: Homeless Shelter -Plat-and-Petition Requirement -School Spacing Requirement

By: Staff Report September 26, 2018

Where operation of transient housing was prohibited without licensure, plat-and-petition requirement for homeless was not unconstitutional or inapplicable to a church; however, exemption to school spacing requirement was arbitrary for failing to consider detrimental effects of shelter on adjacent school. Judgment is affirmed in part and reversed and remanded in part. New Life Evangelistic Ctr. v. City ...

