Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top News / Featured / Appeals court ruling blocks $1.2 million judgment for nursing students

Appeals court ruling blocks $1.2 million judgment for nursing students

By: Nicholas Phillips September 27, 2018

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Sept. 25 that an insurance company was not obliged to cover a $1.2 million judgment against a nursing school. Judge Philip M. Hess wrote in his opinion that while the nursing school’s behavior had been “abhorrent,” its behavior was not covered under the school’s insurance policy. The case originated ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo