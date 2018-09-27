Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Bar not liable for bachelorette-party fall, jury finds

Bar not liable for bachelorette-party fall, jury finds

By: David Baugher September 27, 2018

A jury has determined that a Springfield bar was not liable for a patron’s injury that occurred when the patron fell while dancing at a bachelorette party. Jurors found that Bugsy Malone’s Speakeasy was not responsible when Jennifer Wolfe tumbled off the bar’s karaoke stage. The stage was no more than 12 inches higher than the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo