ER doctor wins $28.8M verdict in whistleblower suit

ER doctor wins $28.8M verdict in whistleblower suit

By: Jessica Shumaker September 27, 2018

A Jackson County jury on Sept. 26 awarded a $28.8 million verdict to a former Kansas City-area doctor who brought a whistleblower suit against an emergency-room staffing company alleging its policies undermined patient safety.

