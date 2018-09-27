Quantcast
Littler names new CFO in Kansas City

Littler names new CFO in Kansas City

By: Staff Report September 27, 2018

Employment- and labor-law firm Littler has named Thomas Burns as its chief financial officer, based in Kansas City. Burns will be responsible for Littler’s accounting strategy and oversight of the firm’s financial operations. He is a financial executive with more than 25 years of experience across multiple industries. Burns spent most of his career at DST Systems ...

