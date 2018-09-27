Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Voice shaking, Ford accuses Kavanaugh of assaulting her

Voice shaking, Ford accuses Kavanaugh of assaulting her

By: Associated Press September 27, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee and a riveted nation Thursday that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in a locked room at a 1980s high school gathering, as the panel began an extraordinary hearing. "I believed he was going to rape me," said Ford, 51, her voice breaking. Expressing certainty that Kavanaugh was her ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo