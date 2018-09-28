Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / 87,000 Missouri voters register under black turnout effort

87,000 Missouri voters register under black turnout effort

By: Associated Press September 28, 2018

A coalition of nonprofit groups that has registered more than 87,000 new Missouri voters — most of them black residents — says it is not working for Sen. Claire McCaskill, although its effort could help her campaign against Republican challenger Josh Hawley. The nonpartisan coalition called Missouri Black Votes wants to engage black voters because of ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo