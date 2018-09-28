Civil Rights: Excessive Force -Qualified Immunity -Clearly Established Right

Quantcast
By: Staff Report September 28, 2018

Where it was not clearly established that police could not use force to arrest a suspect who ignored a command to approach an officer and continued to walk away, since the suspect could be viewed as noncompliant, officer was entitled to qualified immunity to excessive force claim. Dissenting opinion by Smith, J.: "But, 'in an obvious ...

