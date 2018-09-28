Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Hawley to speak at chapel, despite IRS guideline

Hawley to speak at chapel, despite IRS guideline

By: Associated Press September 28, 2018

Missouri's Republican Senate nominee Josh Hawley opposes a federal provision that bars religious organizations from political endorsements, and his upcoming appearance at a Baptist university may provide a test case for the future of the measure. Hawley, the state's attorney general, is scheduled to speak Wednesday during chapel at Hannibal-LaGrange University. His Democratic opponent, incumbent Claire ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo