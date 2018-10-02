Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Emergency-alert test going out to mobile phones nationwide

Emergency-alert test going out to mobile phones nationwide

By: Associated Press October 2, 2018

About 225 million electronic devices across the United States will wail and buzz Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducts an emergency-alert test. A tone will sound at 2:18 p.m. EDT, similar to that of an Amber Alert or flood warning, and the subject of the alert will read: "Presidential Alert" and text will ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo