Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / MLW News Roundup / Judge refuses to order school to put teen on soccer team

Judge refuses to order school to put teen on soccer team

By: Associated Press October 2, 2018

A federal judge has refused to order a St. Louis County high school to put a 16-year-old boy on a soccer team while his family sues for discrimination. U.S. District Court Judge John A. Ross denied the temporary restraining order Monday. The lawsuit is pending. The lawsuit says the boy, identified as John Doe, didn't make the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo