Lathrop Gage adds Nelson as associate

Lathrop Gage adds Nelson as associate

By: Staff Report October 2, 2018

Christopher B. Nelson has joined Lathrop Gage’s Overland Park, Kansas, office as an associate. Nelson, previously of the Kansas-based defense firm Fisher Patterson Sayler & Smith, is part of the business litigation team. He received his law degree from the University of Kansas in 2012.

