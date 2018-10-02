Quantcast
West Virginia senators: Impeached justice can keep job

By: Associated Press October 2, 2018

West Virginia senators voted Tuesday to allow Supreme Court Justice Beth Walker to remain in office following a two-day impeachment trial. The vote was 32-1 with one senator absent. A two-thirds majority was required to remove Walker, whose 12-year term expires in 2028. "I'm very relieved," Walker said. "I'm very grateful to the senators. They obviously carefully ...
