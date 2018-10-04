Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / National / Historian seeks grand jury transcripts in notorious lynching

Historian seeks grand jury transcripts in notorious lynching

By: Associated Press October 4, 2018

Seven decades ago, a federal grand jury in Georgia heard 16 days of testimony but declared itself unable identify or indict anyone involved in the brazen lynching of two young black couples on a Georgia country road. Now a historian is fighting to find out what happened in that grand jury room. A car carrying the ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo