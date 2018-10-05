Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Appellate Practice opinion / Appellate Practice: Incomplete Record- Wrongful Termination

Appellate Practice: Incomplete Record- Wrongful Termination

By: Staff Report October 5, 2018

Where an employer sought a writ of mandamus for the withdrawal of a right-to-sue letter issued to a former employee, arguing that the trial court erred in granting the motion to dismiss, the appeal must be dismissed because the record on appeal was not complete because it did not include the transcript of the motion ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo