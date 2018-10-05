Quantcast
Contracts: Real Estate- Membership Purchase Agreement- Attorney's Fees

By: Staff Report October 5, 2018

Where buyers in a real estate transaction involving the purchase of land and a business challenged the denial of relief on their action for injunctive relief, quiet title and restitution, the judgment is affirmed in part because the trial court did not err in awarding the $274,500 “amount due” as damages for the buyer’s default ...

