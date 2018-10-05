Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Driver’s License: Driving While Revoked- Sufficiency Of Evidence- Incomplete Record

Driver’s License: Driving While Revoked- Sufficiency Of Evidence- Incomplete Record

By: Staff Report October 5, 2018

Where a driver challenged his conviction for driving while revoked, the appeal must be dismissed because the record on appeal was not complete because the driver failed to include a transcript of the bench trial. Appeal dismissed. State v. Hinton (MLW No. 72170/Case No. WD80958 – 2 pages) (Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, Hardwick, J.) Appealed ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo