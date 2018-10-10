Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Local / Judge blocks portions of Missouri voter photo-ID law

Judge blocks portions of Missouri voter photo-ID law

By: Associated Press October 10, 2018

A Missouri judge on Tuesday blocked key portions of the state's voter photo-identification law, meaning some voters could find it easier to cast ballots in a November election headlined by a hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo