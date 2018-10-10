Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals / Torts: Products Liability -Default Judgment -Service of Process on Defunct Company

Torts: Products Liability -Default Judgment -Service of Process on Defunct Company

By: Staff Report October 10, 2018

Where service was merely delivered to the doorman of the residence of a defunct corporate defendant's de facto agent for service of process, district court erred in granting default judgment because service was insufficient. Judgment is reversed. Bell v. Pulmosan Safety Equip. Corp. (MLW No. 72176/Case No 17-1051 – 9 pages) (U.S. Court of Appeals, 8th Circuit, ...

Tagged with:

Order Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo